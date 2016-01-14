* Talks deferred during investigation into deadly attack
* No fresh dates set for talks
* India wants action against Pakistan-based group it has
blamed
* Foreign secretaries of the two countries spoke by
telephone
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 14 India and Pakistan have agreed
to reschedule talks between their foreign secretaries, the
Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday, while an investigation
into a deadly attack on an Indian military base is carried out.
India has demanded action against the Pakistan-based
Jaish-e-Mohammad that it suspects of carrying out the attack on
the Pathankot air base. Islamabad has held Jaish leader Maulana
Masood Azhar and other members, sources say.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said New
Delhi welcomed the steps taken by Pakistan against the militant
group, which was also blamed for a 2001 parliament attack that
nearly led to a war between the nuclear-armed rivals.
He said the foreign secretaries of the neighbours spoke on
the telephone and decided to defer the talks that had been
tentatively scheduled for Friday in Islamabad.
The two diplomats agreed to hold the talks aimed at
achieving a thaw in ties in the very near future but no date was
announced.
The Pakistani foreign office said a new date had not yet
been decided.
"We welcome the statement issued by the government of
Pakistan yesterday on the investigations into the Pathankot
terrorist attack," Swarup told reporters.
"The statement conveys that considerable progress has been
made in the investigations being carried out against terrorist
elements linked to the Pathankot incident."
Seven Indian military personnel were killed in the Jan. 2
attack on the base in the northern state of Punjab, which was
followed by a raid on an Indian consulate in Afghanistan that
has also been linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, or the Army of
Mohammad.
Pakistan, which India has long accused of backing Islamist
militants, promised to investigate who was behind the assault on
the air base after India handed over evidence that it said
implicated Jaish-e-Mohammad.
