By Ashok Pahalwan
| JAMMU, India
JAMMU, India Jan 9 India slammed arch-rival
Pakistan on Wednesday over a firefight in the disputed territory
of Kashmir in which two of its soldiers were killed, and said
the mutiliation of one of the bodies was "inhuman".
Officials said Pakistan's envoy to New Delhi was likely to
be summoned during the day to register a protest over Tuesday's
incident, in which Pakistani troops crossed the territory's
heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC) and fired at an Indian
army patrol.
The body of one of the soldiers was found "badly mutilated"
in a forested area on the side controlled by India, Rajesh K.
Kalia, spokesman for the Indian army's Northern Command, said.
However, he denied Indian media reports that one of the bodies
had been decapitated and the throat of another had been slit.
"Pakistan Army's action is highly provocative," Indian
Defence Minister A.K. Antony, told reporters in New Delhi.
"The way they treated the dead body of the Indian soldier is
inhuman. We will convey our protest to the Pakistan government."
Firing and small skirmishes between the two countries are
common along the 740-km (460-mile) LoC despite a ceasefire and
slowly improving bilateral ties. The Indian army says eight of
its soldiers were killed in 2012, in 75 incidents.
However, incursions by troops from either side are rare, and
one Indian media report said Tuesday's incident marked the
"first major ingress" since the ceasefire was agreed in 2003.
Pakistan has denied the latest Indian allegations. A
Pakistani military spokesman said they were "propaganda" aimed
at diverting attention away from a clash along the LoC two days
earlier in which Pakistan had said one of its soldiers was
killed after an Indian incursion.
India denies that its troops crossed over the line during
last weekend's incident.
India considers the entire region of snow-capped mountains
and fertile valleys an integral part of its territory. Pakistan
contests that and demands implementation of a 1948 U.N. Security
Council resolution for a plebiscite to determine the wishes of
the Kashmiri people.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their
independence in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan region.
(Additional reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Writing by John
Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)