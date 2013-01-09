* India summons Pakistan's envoy to lodge "strong protest"
By Ashok Pahalwan
JAMMU, India, Jan 9 India denounced Pakistan on
Wednesday over a firefight in the disputed territory of Kashmir
in which two Indian soldiers were killed, but the nuclear-armed
rivals both appeared determined to prevent the clash escalating
into a full diplomatic crisis.
India summoned Pakistan's envoy in New Delhi to lodge a
"strong protest", accusing a group of Pakistani soldiers it said
had crossed the heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC) in
Kashmir of "barbaric and inhuman" behaviour.
The body of one of the soldiers was found mutilated in a
forested area on the side controlled by India, Rajesh K. Kalia,
spokesman for the Indian army's Northern Command, said. However,
he denied Indian media reports that one body had been
decapitated and another had its throat slit.
"Regular Pakistan troops crossed the Line of Control ...
and engaged the Indian troops who were patrolling the sector,"
India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement after
Pakistan's high commissioner to India had been called in.
"Two Indian soldiers were killed in the attack and their
bodies subjected to barbaric and inhuman mutilation."
India's foreign minister sought to cool tensions, however,
saying that exhaustive efforts to improve relations could be
squandered if the situation was not contained.
"I think it is important in the long term that what has
happened should not be escalated," Salman Khurshid told a news
conference. "We cannot and must not allow the escalation of any
unwholesome event like this."
"We have to be careful that forces ... attempting to derail
all the good work that's been done towards normalisation (of
relations) should not be successful," he added, without
elaborating on who such forces might be.
MOST SERIOUS INCIDENT IN 10 YEARS
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their
independence in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan region of
Kashmir, and both are now nuclear-armed powers.
Away from the border, ties had appeared to be improving of
late. Pakistan's cricket team completed a two-week tour of India
on Sunday, its first visit in five years.
Firing and small skirmishes are common along the 740-km
(460-mile) LoC despite a ceasefire that was agreed in 2003.
However, incursions by troops from either side are rare.
Retired Indian army Brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal, who previously
commanded a brigade on the LoC, said Tuesday's incident - about
600 metres from the de facto border - marked the most serious
infiltration since the ceasefire was put in place.
Indian army officials said cross-border firing broke out
hours after the clash but, on Wednesday, the LoC was quiet.
Naveed Chand, a shopkeeper in Chatar village just 2 km from
the LoC on the Pakistani side told Reuters by telephone that
there had been a pick-up in cross-border firing recently,
unusual movements of army trucks and reinforcement of bunkers.
"We think something is up. People in the area are very
alarmed," he said.
It was not possible to independently verify events in the
remote area, which is closed to journalists on both sides.
Pakistan's foreign ministry denied India's allegations of an
incursion as "baseless and unfounded" and said in a statement
that it was prepared for an investigation by a U.N. military
observer group into recent ceasefire violations.
Like New Delhi, it stressed the need to pursue better
relations, adding: "Pakistan is committed to a constructive,
sustained and result-oriented process of engagement with India."
PROPAGANDA
Nevertheless, a Pakistani army spokesman described India's
charges as "propaganda" aimed at diverting attention away from
an Indian incursion two days earlier in which one Pakistani
soldier was killed. India denies that its troops crossed over
the line during last weekend's incident.
Mushahid Hussain, a Pakistani senator and member of the
Parliamentary Committee on National Security, said the Indian
government - dogged by corruption scandals and facing a tough
election as early as this year - was returning to "the war-like
language of the past" for domestic political reasons.
"Pakistan has its hands full with a full-blown insurgency
inside its borders. It doesn't suit Pakistani interests at all
to raise the temperature along the LoC," Hussain said.
There was little coverage of the skirmish in Pakistani
media, but a succession of commentators voiced fury on Indian
news channels and the main opposition party urged the government
to expose Pakistan's actions to the international community.
"Pakistan can be named and shamed for this brutal attack,"
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arun Jaitley told reporters.
India considers the entire Kashmir region of snow-capped
mountains and fertile valleys an integral part of its territory.
Muslim Pakistan contests that and demands implementation of a
1948 U.N. Security Council resolution for a plebiscite to
determine the wishes of the mostly Muslim people of Kashmir.
Some commentators drew parallels between Tuesday's clash and
a conflict in 1999 when Pakistan-backed Islamist infiltrators
occupied the heights in Kargil, in the north of Indian Kashmir.
India lost hundreds of troops before re-occupying the mountains
after fighting that almost triggered a fourth war.
"India's response will be measured but, as a former soldier,
I do not rule out a measured military response to teach them a
lesson," said retired Brigadier Kanwal. "You cannot tinker with
bodies."
