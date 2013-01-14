NEW DELHI Jan 14 India's army chief accused Pakistan on Monday of planning a shootout along Kashmir's de facto border in which two Indian soldiers died, and said he had instructed commanders to respond aggressively if there is a provocation from the other side.

"The attack on January 8 was premeditated, a pre-planned activity. Such an operation requires planning, detailed reconnaissance," General Bikram Singh told a news conference in New Delhi.

"I expect all my commanders at the Line of Control to be both aggressive and offensive in the face of provocation and fire," he added,

He was speaking about an hour before commanders from both sides on the so-called Line of Control (LoC) dividing the Himalayan territory were due to hold talks to defuse tension after a week that saw two soldiers killed on each side.

It was the most serious outbreak of violence in Kashmir since the nuclear-armed neighbours agreed a ceasefire nearly a decade ago.

