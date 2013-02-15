ISLAMABAD/JAMMU, India Feb 15 A Pakistani was
killed after crossing into the Indian side of Kashmir, officials
on both sides said on Friday, but their competing accounts
indicated that tension remains high a month after the worst
outbreak of violence in years in the disputed region.
The Pakistani army said one of its soldiers on Thursday
inadvertently strayed across the Line of Control (LoC) dividing
the mountain territory.
It said civilians had seen him being picked up and
questioned by the Indian military, but that when the military
commanders from both sides spoke by telephone on Friday, the
Indian commander said the Pakistani had been killed.
"We condemn such an inhuman and brutal act of killing our
soldier after he had identified himself and explained his
position," the army said in a text message. "We have returned
Indian soldiers in the past who have similarly strayed."
But an Indian defence spokesman said there had been a
firefight in the Rajouri district after two militants in combat
dress crossed the LoC from Pakistan. He said one militant had
been killed and an Indian soldier injured.
"Our troops continuously tracked their movement and they
were asked to surrender when they entered over 200 metres inside
Indian territory," spokesman S.N. Acharya said. "They opened
fire indiscriminately, to which our men retaliated, and in the
exchange of fire one militant was killed."
Last month, three Pakistani and two Indian soldiers were
killed in a series of attacks along the LoC.
India said the body of one of its slain soldiers had been
decapitated, which provoked public outrage in India, and in
uncharacteristically blunt language Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh said there could be "no business as usual" with Pakistan.
Now both nuclear-armed, India and Pakistan have fought three
wars since becoming independent from Britain in 1947, two of
them over Kashmir.
