By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Aug 6 India said a group of
Pakistani army soldiers and militants killed five of its
soldiers in an ambush along the disputed border in Kashmir on
Tuesday, an accusation that threatens to derail renewed efforts
to resume peace talks.
Pakistan rejected the allegation, saying there had been no
exchange of fire along the heavily militarised border in
Kashmir, the cause of two of three wars between the nuclear
rivals. It said it was committed to a decade-old ceasefire and
wanted to restart talks.
But the attack, one of the worst since the 2003 truce along
the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan region, puts the
Indian government under pressure to respond aggressively as it
heads into a tough election next year.
While tit-for-tat attacks along the border are common,
defence analysts said they did not expect the killings to
trigger large-scale retaliation by India.
"It is in the interest of both of these nuclear-armed
countries to ratchet this down," said Harsh Pant, an expert on
Indian foreign and security policy at King's College London.
India summoned Pakistan's deputy envoy to New Delhi and
lodged a protest over the killings in the Poonch region of
Kashmir, a government source said.
"The ambush was carried out by approximately 20 heavily
armed terrorists along with soldiers of Pak army," the Indian
Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Troops were on heightened alert along the 740-km (460-mile)
Line of Control, according to an Indian army colonel in
Srinigar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.
The attack came just days after a botched attempt to bomb
the Indian consulate in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, a
country where India and Pakistan are competing for influence.
SOLDIERS WERE ON PATROL
Indian army sources said the latest attack took place in the
early hours of Tuesday about 450 metres (500 yards) inside
Indian territory, where six soldiers were on patrol. One soldier
was wounded.
"I assure the house that our army is fully ready to take
all necessary steps to uphold the sanctity of the LoC," Defence
Ministry A.K. Antony told parliament.
The killings caused an uproar in parliament and a senior
leader of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),
Yashwant Sinha, said the Indian army should give a "befitting
reply" to Pakistan. He called on the government to abandon
planned talks with Islamabad.
India says Pakistan-based militants are trying to breach the
Kashmir border in increasing numbers, reinforcing Indian fears
that these groups are turning their focus to Kashmir as foreign
troops begin to leave Afghanistan.
But the Pakistan Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations
about the latest incident as baseless and said it hoped to begin
talks soon. These were called off in January after two Indian
soldiers were killed in a clash on the border. One of the bodies
was mutilated, according to Indian officials.
"Pakistan is committed to a constructive, sustained and
result-oriented process of engagement with India and looks
forward to an early resumption of the dialogue process," the
ministry said in a statement.
Islamabad has also been pushing for a meeting between Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif - who made better ties with India a theme
in his election campaign in May - and his Indian counterpart,
Manmohan Singh, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in
New York in September, Indian officials said.
"It would be fruitless at this point to negotiate with the
PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz)," said K.C. Singh, a former
Indian ambassador.
"We don't know whether they are incapable or unwilling to
handle the jihadi (militant groups) and the military, which
have, in concert in the past decade, time and time again
undermined the dialogue process with India."
ATTACK AIMED AT SABOTAGING PEACE TALKS?
New Delhi has sought to engage Pakistan's civilian
leadership and support its peace initiatives while demanding
that Pakistan's powerful military cut ties to militant groups
that have carried out attacks in India, including the 2008
Mumbai assaults which killed 166 people and which India blamed
on Pakistan-based gunmen.
Both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan claim
Kashmir, a Muslim-dominated region.
An Indian army officer in Kashmir said the raid in January
in which two soldiers were killed was carried out by Pakistan's
Border Action Team. The unit includes members of Pakistan's
commando Special Services Group and irregular forces like
Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant group.
The army sources blamed the Border Action Team for Tuesday's
attack.
"It looks like part of a pattern of sabotage activities
carried out by war lobbies, by people who are not interested in
peace, who are not interested in the normalisation of talks,"
said Imtiaz Gul, a prominent Pakistani security analyst.
"These lobbies exist on both sides of the border. They
strike whenever they think they need to sabotage any upcoming
positive development."
A lasting peace between Pakistan and India, which have
fought three wars since they were carved out of British colonial
India in 1947, has long proved elusive.
Indian Defence Minister Antony said the number of
infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side of Kashmir had
doubled so far this year in comparison with January-August of
2012. There has also been an 80 percent increase in ceasefire
violations over the same period, he said.
