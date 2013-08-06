(Updates with new entries)
NEW DELHI Aug 6 Five Indian soldiers were
killed on Tuesday in an ambush by militants and Pakistani
soldiers along the disputed border with Pakistan in Kashmir,
Indian officials said. Pakistan dismissed the accusation as
"baseless" and said it was committed to the 2003 ceasefire
agreement.
Here is a look at some highs and lows in relations between
India and Pakistan.
1947 - Britain divides its Indian empire into secular but
mainly Hindu India and Muslim Pakistan, triggering one of the
greatest and bloodiest migrations of modern history.
1947/48 - India and Pakistan go to war over Kashmir. The war
ends with a U.N.-ordered ceasefire and resolution seeking a
plebiscite for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide whether
to become part of India or Pakistan.
1965 - India and Pakistan fight their second war over
Kashmir. Fighting ends after the United Nations calls for a
ceasefire.
1971 - Pakistan and India go to war for a third time, this
time over East Pakistan, which becomes independent Bangladesh.
1972 - Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sign agreement in Indian
town of Simla over principles meant to govern relations.
1974 - India detonates its first nuclear device.
1989 - Separatist revolt starts in Indian Kashmir. India
accuses Pakistan of arming and sending Islamist militants into
Indian Kashmir, which Pakistan denies.
1998 - India carries out nuclear tests. Pakistan responds
with its own tests.
February 1999 - Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee
holds summit with Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.
1999 - India and Pakistan wage brief conflict in the
mountains above Kargil on the Line of Control, the ceasefire
line dividing Jammu and Kashmir.
July 2001 - Summit between Pakistani leader General Pervez
Musharraf and Vajpayee in Agra in India ends in failure.
December 2001 - Militants attack Indian parliament. India
blames Pakistan-based Kashmiri separatist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba
(LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad. One million troops are mobilised on
either side of the border; war only averted months later in June
2002.
2003 - Pakistan, India agree ceasefire on the Line of
Control.
2004 - The two countries launch a formal peace process.
November 2008 - Gunmen launch three days of multiple attacks
in Mumbai, killing 166 people. India blames Pakistan-based
militants and freezes talks with Pakistan.
February 2009 - India cautiously welcomes Pakistan's probe
into Mumbai attack. Pakistan admits the attack was launched and
partly planned from Pakistan.
June 2009 - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari meet on the sidelines of an
international gathering in Russia. Singh tells Zardari he wants
him to ensure militants cannot operate from Pakistan.
July 2011 - Foreign ministers of India and Pakistan hold
talks in New Delhi, hailing a "new era" in ties.
April 2012 - Zardari meets Singh in New Delhi in the
highest-level meeting on each other's soil in seven years.
November 2012 - India secretly hangs the lone survivor of
the Pakistan-based militant squad responsible for the 2008
Mumbai attacks.
January 2013 - India accuses Pakistan of "barbaric and
inhuman" behaviour after two Indian soldiers are killed in a
firefight in Kashmir and at least one of the bodies is
mutilated. Peace talks stall and Indian Prime Minister Singh
says there can be no "business as usual".
February 2013 - India hangs a Kashmiri man for the 2001
attack on its parliament that New Delhi blamed on militants
backed by Pakistan.
May 2013 - Nawaz Sharif returns to power in Pakistan vowing
to improve relations with India and ease decades of mistrust.
July 2013 - Pakistan proposes dates for resuming talks at a
senior bureaucrat level on disputed water and territorial
issues, possibly in August and September. Indian officials say
they are also considering a proposal by Islamabad for Sharif and
Singh to meet in New York in September, on the sidelines of the
U.N. General Assembly.
August 2013 - Defence Minister A.K. Antony says the number
of infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side of Kashmir is
double that reported in January-August 2012. There has also been
an 80 percent increase in ceasefire violations over the same
period.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)