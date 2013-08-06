(Recasts with details of attackers, adds protest)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Aug 6 India said a group of
militants from Pakistan killed five of its soldiers in an ambush
along the disputed border in Kashmir on Tuesday, an accusation
that threatens to derail efforts to resume peace talks.
Pakistan rejected the allegation, saying there had been no
exchange of fire along the heavily militarised border in
Kashmir, the cause of two of three wars between the nuclear
rivals. It said it was committed to a decade-old ceasefire and
wanted to restart talks.
But the attack, one of the worst since the 2003 truce along
the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan region, puts the
Indian government under pressure to respond aggressively as it
heads into a tough election next year.
While tit-for-tat attacks along the border are common,
defence analysts said they did not expect the killings to
trigger large-scale retaliation by India.
"It is in the interest of both of these nuclear-armed
countries to ratchet this down," said Harsh Pant, an expert on
Indian foreign and security policy at King's College London.
India summoned Pakistan's deputy envoy to New Delhi and
lodged a protest over the killings in the Poonch region of
Kashmir, officials said.
"The ambush was carried out by approximately 20 heavily
armed terrorists along with persons dressed in Pakistan Army
uniforms," Defence Minister A.K. Antony told parliament.
Earlier his ministry in a statement had directly accused the
Pakistani army of launching the attack alongside militants, but
it subsequently withdrew the allegation, which could have
escalated tensions between the rivals.
Troops were on heightened alert along the 740-km (460-mile)
Line of Control, according to an Indian army colonel in
Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.
The attack came just days after a botched attempt to bomb
the Indian consulate in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, a
country where India and Pakistan are competing for influence.
SOLDIERS WERE ON PATROL
Indian army sources said the latest attack took place in the
early hours of Tuesday about 450 m (500 yards) inside Indian
territory, where six soldiers were on patrol. One soldier was
wounded.
"I assure the house that our army is fully ready to take all
necessary steps to uphold the sanctity of the LoC," Antony said.
The killings caused an uproar in parliament and a senior
leader of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),
Yashwant Sinha, said the Indian army should give a "befitting
reply" to Pakistan. He called on the government to abandon
planned talks with Islamabad.
Dozens of BJP supporters protested outside Antony's New
Delhi residence and police used water cannons to disperse them.
India says Pakistan-based militants are trying to breach the
Kashmir border in increasing numbers, reinforcing Indian fears
that these groups are turning their focus to Kashmir as foreign
troops begin to leave Afghanistan.
But the Pakistan Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations
about the latest incident as baseless and said it hoped to begin
talks soon. These were called off in January after two Indian
soldiers were killed in a clash on the border. One of the bodies
was mutilated, according to Indian officials.
"Pakistan is committed to a constructive, sustained and
result-oriented process of engagement with India and looks
forward to an early resumption of the dialogue process," the
ministry said in a statement.
Islamabad has also been pushing for a meeting between Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif - who made better ties with India a theme
in his election campaign in May - and his Indian counterpart,
Manmohan Singh, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in
New York in September, Indian officials said.
"It would be fruitless at this point to negotiate with the
PMLN (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz)," said K.C. Singh, a former
Indian ambassador.
ATTACK AIMED AT SABOTAGING PEACE TALKS?
New Delhi has sought to engage Pakistan's civilian
leadership and support its peace initiatives while demanding
that Pakistan's powerful military cut ties to militant groups
that have carried out attacks in India, including the 2008
Mumbai assaults which killed 166 people and which India blamed
on Pakistan-based gunmen.
Both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan claim
Kashmir, a Muslim-dominated region.
An Indian army officer in Kashmir said the raid in January
in which two soldiers were killed was carried out by Pakistan's
Border Action Team. The unit includes members of Pakistan's
commando Special Services Group and irregular forces like
Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant group.
Army sources blamed the Border Action Team for Tuesday's
attack.
"It looks like part of a pattern of sabotage activities
carried out by war lobbies, by people who are not interested in
peace, who are not interested in the normalisation of talks,"
said Imtiaz Gul, a prominent Pakistani security analyst.
A lasting peace between Pakistan and India, which have
fought three wars since they were carved out of British colonial
India in 1947, has long proved elusive.
Indian Defence Minister Antony said the number of
infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side of Kashmir had
doubled so far this year compared to January-August of 2012.
