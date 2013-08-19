By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 19 - India said on Monday it was
running out of patience with Pakistan army-backed transgressions
across disputed Kashmir as cross-border firing spread further
north for the first time since the two armies agreed a ceasefire
in 2003.
Tension has been running high along one of the world's most
militarised borders in Kashmir since Aug. 6 when five Indian
soldiers were ambushed and killed while on a patrol.
Indian Defence Minister A.K. Antony said it was clear that
specialist troops of the Pakistani army were involved in the
attack on the soldiers whose deaths triggered criticism that the
government's posture toward the neighbour had been too soft.
Antony demanded that Pakistan act against its troops
involved in the latest incident as well as the killing of two
soldiers back in January, one of whom was decapitated.
"Naturally, this incident will have consequences on our
behaviour on the Line of Control and for our relations with
Pakistan," he told parliament, referring to the de facto border
between the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region. "Our
restraint should not be taken for granted."
Pakistan has denied involvement and instead accused India of
opening fire and killing one of its soldiers in late July. Also
the same month, police in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir said four
civilians who had gone to collect herbs near the Line of Control
had gone missing and their families believed they had been
arrested by the Indian army.
The rhetoric in India has been steadily mounting as the
Congress-led coalition government faces a difficult election
less than a year away, with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh being
criticised by opposition hardliners and even from within his
party for trying to quietly relaunch peace talks with Pakistan.
On Sunday night, the two armies - which are in close
proximity in many areas - exchanged fire along the Kargil
stretch of the mountains where the ceasefire has held since
November 2003.
"The firing continued for half an hour, however, there was
no loss of life or damage", said a police officer in the Indian
side of Kashmir.
The two armies fought an undeclared war in Kargil in 1999
after Pakistani army-backed irregulars crossed the Line of
Control, prompting Indian air and ground operations to evict
them. The have fought three wars since 1947.
Indian army officials say the latest attack on its soldiers
was carried out by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT). The unit
includes members of Pakistan's commando Special Services Group
and irregular forces, including members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a
Pakistan-based militant group.
"Pakistan is making a serious mistake with regard to
ceasefire and BAT attacks. It should not do it. It is not going
to deter us. The army is here to respond in each and every act
of Pakistan," said Indian army Major-General V.P.Singh, a
division commander in the Rajouri sector along the border.
So far, the two armies have exchanged small-arms firing,
refraining from the artillery duels they engaged in before the
ceasefire in 2003.
(Additional reporting by Abu Arqam Naqash in MUZAFFARABAD and
Fayaz Bokhari in SRINAGAR; Editing by John Chalmers and Robert
Birsel)