SRINAGAR, India Oct 2 - India's military is
fighting the biggest group of infiltrators in Kashmir to cross
from Pakistan in years, a top general said on Wednesday.
Some 30 to 40 heavily-armed fighters have crossed the Line
of Control dividing Kashmir between the rival nations in the
Keran sector and are holed up for the past nine days in thick
forests in the area, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh told a news
conference.
India says rebel incursions have been rising in Kashmir over
the past year, feeding an armed revolt there, but these groups
were usually made up of five or six people.
"The army is fighting the largest group of infiltrators
including some special troops on the Line of Control with
Pakistan in Indian territory. It's one of the longest operations
in Kashmir," said Singh, who leads the Indian army's 15 corps
that is responsible for operations in the Kashmir Valley.
The army has killed 10 to 12 of them, he said. On Tuesday
night, another group of 10 men had tried to cross over to join
the militants holed up some 200 to 300 metres on India's side of
Kashmir.
There was no immediate comment from Pakistan. Islamabad
denies it is helping militants cross the largely fenced border
with India and has urged India to hold talks to tackle the
decades old dispute over the region.
The latest fighting was taking place as Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif
pledged in New York last weekend to work towards strengthening a
10-year-old ceasefire that has frayed in recent months.
But they failed to announce any concrete measures to advance
peace talks that have been slow to recover since 2008 when
Pakistan-based militants attacked India's financial centre
Mumbai for three days and killed 166 people.
Singh denied Indian media reports that the insurgents had
taken over a village in the Keran sector and said the military
was fully in control of the situation.
"The operation is being carried out in a calibrated manner
... We are not rushing through as rushing through will mean the
risk of (our) own casualties."
In 1999 Pakistan-backed irregular troops crossed into the
Kargil sector in northern Kashmir and occupied bunkers along a
vast swath of the Line of Control, prompting a massive Indian
air and ground offensive to repel them.
