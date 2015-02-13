(Adds comment from U.S. State Department, paragraphs 6-8)
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Feb 13 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is sending his top diplomat to Pakistan as part of a
regional tour, the first top-ranking visit since Modi broke off
talks last year over the disputed region of Kashmir.
The sign of a thaw in ties comes weeks after a visit to
India by U.S. President Barack Obama.
The United States has long privately encouraged dialogue
between India and Pakistan hoping that better ties between the
nuclear-armed neighbours could lead to cooperation in other
areas such as Afghanistan.
Modi called his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, early
on Friday to wish his country luck in the World Cup cricket
tournament beginning this weekend and to tell him that new
Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyan Jaishankar will soon visit
Islamabad as well as other regional capitals.
Sharif told Modi he welcomed the proposed visit of the
Indian envoy to discuss all issues of common interest, the
Pakistani foreign office said in a statement.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department welcomed the move.
"The relationship between India and Pakistan is critical to
advancing peace and security in South Asia, so we would
certainly welcome any resumption of talks between the two
countries," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a
regular news conference.
"We believe that India and Pakistan stand to benefit from
practical cooperation and are encouraged that they may resume
dialogue aimed at reducing tensions."
India last year abruptly called off talks between the
foreign secretaries, incensed that Pakistan's envoy in New Delhi
had hosted Kashmiri separatists in the run-up to those talks.
India considers the whole of Kashmir an integral part of the
country and its decision to halt the talks represented a
stiffening of its stand on the 68-year-old dispute over the
territory.
Pakistan criticised the decision to cancel the talks and
there have since been calls, including from within India, for
the two countries to remain engaged.
The neighbours have fought two wars over Kashmir since
independence from Britain in 1947 and ties remain difficult
since a 2008 attack on Mumbai by Pakistan-based gunmen.
India wants speedy trials of those suspected to have
orchestrated the attacks. Pakistan says it is doing all it can.
Modi said on Twitter that he has called the leaders of
Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, besides Pakistan to wish
them luck in the cricket tournament being held in Australia.
India play Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; Additional
reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Robert
Birsel and Tom Brown)