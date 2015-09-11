NEW DELHI, Sept 11 Indian and Pakistani border
forces agreed on Friday to maintain restraint on their disputed
Kashmir frontier, as they sought to defuse tensions that have
been heightened in recent months by militant attacks that each
side blames the other for.
The heads of India's Border Security Force and the Pakistani
Rangers met in New Delhi to find ways to de-escalate tensions
along the border as part of a series of measures agreed by the
leaders of the two countries in July.
The border chiefs agreed to hold back cross-border firing
and not to retaliate immediately to violations of a 15-year
ceasefire, an Indian interior ministry official said.
"Both have decided not to immediately retaliate against
firing from either side and to contact the other side to know
the cause of firing," the official said, reading from a draft
text the two governments agreed.
Tens of thousands of soldiers are massed on either side of
Kashmir, one of the world's most militarised regions, and in
recent months they have stepped up cross-border firing.
Last month, nine people were killed by the firings on the
day the nuclear-armed neighbours marked the 50th anniversary of
a war between them.
India says Pakistani soldiers provide cover firing to help
militants cross over and carry out attacks in its part of
Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has promised a
tougher response to such violations than previous
administrations, and last year the two armies engaged in the
most serious exchanges since the 2003 ceasefire.
Pakistan denies giving material support to the Kashmir
militants, but blames India for refusing to hold talks to
resolve the 68-year-old territorial dispute.
Modi cancelled top level talks between the national security
advisers of the two countries last month, objecting to
Pakistan's plan to meet Kashmiri separatists.
But the two governments agreed to let the border chiefs
meet. The two forces will have greater communication to ensure
things do not spiral out of control, the Indian official said.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)