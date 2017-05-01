By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed
two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in
the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their
bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.
Accusations that Pakistani forces have mutilated dead Indian
soldiers have in the past outraged the Indian public and
intensified demands for retribution.
The Indian army said Pakistani forces fired rockets and
mortar bombs at two Indian posts on the Line of Control dividing
Muslim-majority Kashmir between the two sides, in the Krishna
Ghati sector.
"In a unsoldierly act by the Pak army the bodies of two of
our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," the Indian army said
in a statement, referring to Pakistani forces.
"Such despicable act of Pakistan army will be appropriately
responded."
There was no immediate response from the Pakistan army and
Reuters was not in a position to independently verify the
authenticity of the Indian account.
It was also not immediately clear what led to the latest
clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
The armies have been facing off for decades across the Line
of Control, an old ceasefire line through the region that both
countries claim in full but rule in part.
Recently, a 2003 ceasefire in the region has frayed with
sporadic cross-border firing.
Both sides have accused each of violating the ceasefire and
of beheading soldiers in the past. In November, three Indian
soldiers were killed in an ambush, and the body of one of them
was mutilated, the Indian army said at the time.
Peace talks between the two countries have been on hold for
years and diplomatic engagement is at a minimum.
India accuses Pakistan of backing Islamist militants and
encouraging them to attack Indian forces in Indian-controlled
Kashmir and, occasionally, in other parts of India.
Pakistan denies that and says India must hold negotiations
on the future of Kashmir.
