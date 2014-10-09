NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's defence minister
accused Pakistan on Thursday of making unprovoked attacks on
Indian-controlled Kashmir, and warned of heavy retaliation.
"If Pakistan persists with this adventurism, then our forces
will continue to fight, and the cost of this adventurism will be
unaffordable," Arun Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi.
A total of nine Pakistani and eight Indian civilians have
been killed since fighting erupted more than week ago along a
200-km (125-mile) stretch of border in the disputed Kashmir
region.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
editing by Malini Menon)