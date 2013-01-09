India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony waits to speak at a plenary session of the 11th International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Asia Security Summit: The Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI India on Wednesday branded as "highly provocative" Pakistan's action in Kashmir, where two Indian soldiers were killed in an encounter the previous day, and said the mutilation of one of the soldier's bodies was "inhuman".

"The way they treated the dead body of the Indian soldiers is inhuman. We will convey our protest to the Pakistan government," the defence minister, A.K. Antony, told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

India on Tuesday accused old enemy Pakistan of triggering a gunfight by sending troops across the heavily militarised line dividing the disputed region of Kashmir.

The body of one of the soldiers was found "badly mutilated" in a forested area of the Himalayan territory on the side controlled by India, military officials said.

