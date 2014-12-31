SRINAGAR, India Jan 1 Indian border forces
killed four Pakistani interior-ministry troops on New Year's
Eve, ending a year in which clashes between the nuclear-armed
neighbours have escalated and hopes for reconciliation faded.
Wednesday's incident, on the international border in Jammu
and Kashmir, followed the killing earlier in the day of an
Indian border guard, a senior officer from India's Border
Security Force said.
"We have retaliated effectively ... four Pakistani rangers
have been killed along the International Border in Samba sector
this evening, said Rakesh Sharma, BSF inspector general for the
Jammu Frontier.
"As Pakistani rangers suffered casualties, they waved white
flags, asking BSF to stop the firing so that they can lift the
bodies of the dead men. We stopped the firing after their
request," Sharma said.
Frontier clashes have intensified in recent months, dashing
hopes that a brief thaw in relations after Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi was elected in May would lead to a calming of the
situation.
The worst violence has been further north in the mainly
Muslim Kashmir Valley, where separatist militants killed 11
Indian soldiers and police in early December, the worst losses
in six years.
Jammu and Kashmir held state elections in December in which
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party made gains. While leaving the
party short of a majority, the result could open the way for it
to form a ruling coalition with a regional party.
