By Frank Jack Daniel
| SRINAGAR, India
SRINAGAR, India Aug 20 Ishfaq first threw a
rock at an Indian policeman six years ago. Now he's thinking
about arming himself with a gun.
The 21-year-old is the human face of a trend that is
worrying security sources, politicians and a rights group spoken
to by the revival of violent anti-Indian sentiment
among the Kashmir Valley population just as New Delhi fears a
renewed onslaught from Pakistan-based militants.
Ishfaq and his friends were among thousands who took to the
streets across the Muslim-majority Himalayan state following the
July 18 killing of four men by Indian border police during a day
of protests against an alleged desecration of the Koran.
Three weeks on, hiding from police in a crowded bazaar of
the lakeside city of Srinagar, Ishfaq said several years of
unarmed struggle against India's rule had been met only with
violence.
"If the same situation persists, the day is not far away
when we go back to the gun," said Ishfaq, who asked for his
second name to be withheld. "We cannot fight without weapons."
Rising attacks on security forces and evidence that more
young people are slipping into the grasp of armed militants risk
undoing years of security gains in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The timing could not be worse for India.
A looming general election has prompted accusations that
some politicians are manipulating the instability. Meanwhile,
intelligence sources say militant groups may turn their fire on
India again when Western troops leave Afghanistan next year.
"People generally feel pushed to the wall here," said
Khurram Parvez, an activist with rights group the Jammu and
Kashmir Coalition for Civil Society whose grandfather was shot
dead by security forces at a protest. His own leg was blown off
by a militant bomb in 2004.
"In the last three or four years they have tried to
criminalise protesters and curb public speaking. Unfortunately
this pressure and violence from the state is starting a new
sense among people where violence is getting legitimised."
That is certainly the view of Ishfaq, who spoke to Reuters
in a room gruesomely decorated with photos of victims of alleged
torture at the hands of Indian security forces.
With separatist leaders frequently under house arrest and
banned from public speaking, and no sign of dialogue that could
lead to a political solution, he feels betrayed by India.
"We are on the threshold, we cannot bear it, we cannot
tolerate it any more," he said.
RISE IN FATALITIES
Last summer was the most peaceful in the disputed South
Asian region since an armed insurgency exploded in 1989 as
Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Ashok Prasad, the chief of police in the state of Jammu and
Kashmir, said the number of attacks by militants was actually
down this year.
But the fall in the number of attacks disguises a sharp rise
in the number of fatalities. Eight soldiers died in a single
brazen ambush on an army truck in heavily defended Srinagar the
day before Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited in June.
According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, which tracks
the violence, 42 members of the security forces have been killed
so far this year, up from just 17 in all of 2012.
That reverses a decade-long trend in which fatalities fell
annually as militants laid down arms and protests and riots
replaced bullets and bombs.
The violence coincides with an upswing in tension along the
Line of Control (LoC) that divides Kashmir between India and
Pakistan, who have been quarrelling over the region they both
claim in full since freedom from British colonial rule in 1947.
Tit-for-tat artillery exchanges regularly rattle the de
facto border. Two weeks of shelling between India and Pakistan
has followed an ambush that killed five Indian soldiers on Aug.
6.
Pakistan denied any involvement in that ambush. But Indian
security officials suggest a new wave of Pakistan-based Islamist
guerrillas are trying to cross the LoC, part of a shift in focus
to India ahead of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan
next year that some feel has echoes of 1989.
The foreign fighters bring weapons and inspiration, but they
can only flourish with local support. There are signs that
support is growing.
"Anyone who comes across, we welcome them," said Ishfaq.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in June
said the numbers of people joining the militancy was still
extremely low, but conceded that a trend of young, educated
youth joining the ranks of militants was "a serious concern".
Several factors are blamed for this creeping radicalisation.
One security source pointed to the growing popularity of more
conservative strains of Islam and to high unemployment. Many
Kashmiris simply feel India has not made enough concessions
despite several years of peace, making normal life difficult.
Widely despised laws protecting security forces from trial
are still in place, access to simple technology such as text
messaging is limited and the heavy military and police presence
in the state has not been lifted.
FERTILE GROUND FOR RADICALS
Though the latest violence is small compared with the worst
years of the insurgency, when thousands died in fighting
annually, some Kashmir politicians warn that, left unchecked,
the situation could quickly get out of hand.
"In 1989 there was almost no violence, but it exploded into
a full insurgency within a year," said Yasin Malik, a former
militant who now leads a political movement calling for a
Kashmiri nation independent of both India and Pakistan, which
polls show is what most people in the Kashmir Valley want.
Some trace the latest uptick in violence to the execution in
February of Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri convicted of a 2001 attack on
India's parliament. Fearful of a backlash, the Indian government
imposed a week-long blanket curfew across the state immediately
after Guru was hung, infuriating much of the population.
Others look further back. Parvez, the rights activist, says
police shootings that killed more than 100 young protesters in
2010 and a campaign of arbitrary detention, documented by
Amnesty International, both helped radicalise opinion.
A security source with close knowledge of anti-militancy
operations met Reuters on a wooden bridge across the Jhelum
river that runs to Pakistan. He said some of the anger directed
at the police was justified because of rights abuses.
"There is a deepening of radicalisation and a slight
increase in recruitment of locals," the source said, adding that
he feared next year's election would be fertile ground for
violence from militants seeking to undermine the vote.
Ishfaq and his friends, already halfway to going
underground, say they are in no mood to back down.
"We are hopeful a day will come when there will be results
and until there we will keep fighting. We want independence from
both India and Pakistan," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ashok Pahalwan in JAMMU and Fayaz
Bukhari; Editing by Alex Richardson and Pravin Char)