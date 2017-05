ISLAMABAD Jan 13 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he was deeply concerned by recent violence on the disputed border between Pakistan and India and called on the neighbours to find a diplomatic solution.

"We continue to be deeply concerned by the recent spate of increased violence along the working boundary and the line of control," Kerry said in Islamabad after visiting India over the weekend.

"It is profoundly in the interests of Pakistan and India to move this relationship forward," he said. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)