* U.S. Kerry says all terror groups must be fought equally
* U.S. will provide Pakistan with $250 million in aid
* Pakistan vows to step up anti-Taliban ops after school
attack
ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 Pakistan must fight militant
groups that threaten Afghan, Indian and U.S. interests, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday as he offered
sympathy for the victims of last month's massacre of children at
a Pakistani school.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan has long been suspected by the West
of playing a double game, fighting some militants while
supporting those its generals have regarded as strategic assets
to be used against rivals and neighbours, India and Afghanistan.
Visiting Pakistan after going to India at the weekend, Kerry
said all militant groups should be targeted to bring security to
the region.
"Terror groups like the Pakistani and Afghan Taliban, the
Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other groups continue to
pose a threat to Pakistan, to its neighbours and to the United
States," Kerry told a news conference in Islamabad, listing some
of the most feared groups.
"And all of us have a responsibility to ensure that these
groups do not gain a foothold but rather are pushed back into
the recesses of (Pakistan's) memory... Make no mistake. The task
is a difficult one and it is not done."
Most U.S.-led forces in neighbouring Afghanistan officially
completed their combat mission last month, prompting concern
about the stability of the region where insurgents have been
increasingly aggressive in past months.
Following the attack on the Peshawar school in which 134
children were killed, Pakistan has promised to stop
differentiating between "good" and "bad" militants and to step
up operations against their hideouts on the Afghan border.
Before leaving Pakistan for Geneva, where he is due to meet
Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, Kerry had been expected to
travel to the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar to visit
the victims but the plan was scrapped.
"Kerry had hoped to make a brief trip to Peshawar to visit
survivors of the school massacre recovering in a hospital there
but weather concerns forced him to cancel," said a senior State
Department official.
FURTHER AID
The United States identified Pakistan as a key partner in
its war against terror following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and
spent billions of dollars on military aid to help the country
fight insurgents.
But there is growing consternation in Washington about
continuing with the same level of assistance unless Pakistan
provides evidence it is using the funds effectively to eliminate
militants holed up in its territory.
Kerry said, however, Washington would provide an additional
$250 million in food, shelter and other assistance to help
people displaced by conflict in tribal areas.
"We expect our defence forces to remain engaged in
counterterrorism operations for some time in the foreseeable
future," said Pakistani foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz.
"Continuation of coalition support fund reimbursements are
therefore a valuable support that must continue in the interests
of both countries."
He reassured his counterpart that "action will be taken
without discrimination against all groups".
But, although observers have noted some progress, most agree
that Pakistan has yet to show it is seriously committed to go
after all groups equally, including the powerful Haqqani network
which attacks targets in Afghanistan from its bases in Pakistan.
"Obviously, the proof is going to be in the pudding," Kerry
said. "It will be seen over the next days, weeks, months, how
extensive and how successful this effort is going to be."
Aziz said, however, that the Haqqani group's infrastructure
had been "totally destroyed" as a result of the Pakistani army's
operation in a tribal region that has long been regarded as a
safe haven for militants.
"Their ability to operate from here across to Afghanistan
has virtually disappeared," Aziz said.
