NEW DELHI India said on Wednesday that Pakistan's ambassador to India had been summoned and spoken to in "very strong terms" over the killing of two soldiers in a firefight on the disputed Kashmir border.

Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid said the violation of a 10-year-old ceasefire on the heavily militarised border was a matter of great concern and said he expected an appropriate response from Pakistan.

The body of one of the soldiers was found "badly mutilated" in a forested area of the Himalayan territory on the side controlled by India, Indian military officials said. Pakistan has denied the allegation.

