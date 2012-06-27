* Suspect "tells interrogators Pakistan state actors
involved"
* Pakistan denies intelligence agency involved in attacks
By D. Jose
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, June 27 India said on
Wednesday that a man arrested on suspicion of helping plot the
2008 Mumbai attacks had "confirmed" during interrogation that
Pakistan was involved.
India has repeatedly accused its neighbour and arch rival of
some degree of involvement in the attacks on its financial
capital that killed 166 people and of acting too slowly in
arresting those responsible.
The latest tit-for-tat underscores the fragility of ties
between the nuclear-armed neighbours despite the resumption of
peace talks broken off after the Mumbai attacks and warming
trade relations.
However, India on Tuesday emphasised that talks between the
Indian and Pakistani foreign secretaries, scheduled for July 4-5
in New Delhi, would go ahead as planned.
Indian police arrested Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari at Delhi
airport on June 21, accusing him of helping coordinate the
attack by 10 gunmen of Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant
group from a "control room" in the Pakistani city of Karachi.
"He has confirmed that he was in the control room and he has
named a few people who were in the control room," Home Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram said of Ansari, despite the fact he has
yet to be charged, let alone found guilty.
"So that confirms our suspicion that it was an organised
effort which had some kind of state support. The argument that
it was non-state actors who were behind the 26/11 massacre is no
longer valid. We've always said that some state support was
there for these people."
Indian media reported on Wednesday that members of
Pakistan's ISI military intelligence agency were also in the
control room at the time of the attack and supplied the plotters
with laptops that enabled them to communicate with the attackers
via an Internet voice service.
It was not possible to independently verify the information,
which was sourced to Indian security officials.
Indian officials have in the past accused members of the ISI
of involvement in the Mumbai attacks, although on Wednesday
Chidambaram did not directly blame the intelligence agency.
Islamabad swiftly rebutted the latest charge. Rehman Malik,
an adviser to Pakistan's prime minister on interior affairs,
said there was no record of Ansari having entered the country
legally.
"What I am saying is, let's stop the blame game," he told a
news conference in Islamabad.
"At that point in time (the Mumbai attacks), Pakistan was
blamed, that perhaps the state was involved. But we proved, not
only to India, but to the world, that non-state actors were
involved, not the state."
Pakistan routinely denies Indian accusations of Pakistani
involvement in militant attacks on Indian soil.
Ansari's arrest casts a fresh spotlight on Pakistan's
history of backing militant groups as a tool of foreign policy.
Pakistan's ISI nurtured the emergence of the LeT in the early
1990s to serve as a proxy to fight Indian forces in Kashmir.
Pakistan denies backing militant groups, but experts believe
the security establishment maintains a relationship with LeT.
