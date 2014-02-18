NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD Feb 18 The Pakistani Islamic
hardliner blamed for an attack on India's parliament that
brought the nuclear rivals to the brink of war has resurfaced
after years in seclusion, setting off alarm bells in New Delhi.
Twice since the end of December, Indian authorities have
issued an airport security alert, warning of an attempt by
members of a Pakistan-based militant group called
Jaish-e-Mohammad, or Army of Muhammad, to hijack a plane, with
smaller airfields most at risk.
Indian officials have said the alerts followed reports of
increased activity by Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of the
outlawed militant group.
Azhar was named by an Indian court as the prime suspect in a
2001 attack on India's parliament aimed at taking top political
leaders hostage. Fifteen people were killed, most of them
security guards as well as the five men who stormed the complex.
Tensions between the old enemies spiralled after the attack
and up to a million troops were mobilised on both sides of the
volatile border. Pakistan refused to hand over Azhar to India.
The portly and bearded cleric has remained mostly confined
to a compound in his home city of Bhawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab
province for years, but three weeks ago, he addressed supporters
and said the time had come to resume jihad, or holy war, against
India.
"There are 313 fidayeen (fighters who are ready to die) in
this gathering and if a call is given the number will go up to
3,000," he told the rally held in the city of Muzaffarabad by
telephone. A Reuters journalist who was present said a telephone
was held next to a microphone which broadcast his comments to
loudspeakers.
Flags of Jaish, inscribed with the words "jihad", fluttered
in and around the venue of the gathering. Azhar spoke from an
undisclosed location.
Indian intelligence analysts have described Azhar's
resurgence as part of a change in tactics in Pakistan as U.S.
forces withdraw from Afghanistan this year, and as Islamabad
tries to clamp down on Islamic insurgents who oppose the
Pakistani government.
The Indians say Pakistan's military establishment is
bringing militants like Azhar out of cold storage, with the
promise of helping them fight India, while trying to stamp out
the radicals they can't control.
Talat Masood, a retired Pakistani army general, said: "It is
very dangerous that the Pakistani establishment is giving space
to him. They are playing with fire and the fire will engulf
them."
REMAINS IN CONTROL
A former fighter for Jaish, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said Azhar remained in command of the group,
operating from his Bhawalpur base.
"His speech via telephone should not be a surprise for
people involved in jihad, he has been controlling the
organisation very actively," the man said.
The security alerts in India occurred just days before Azhar
spoke. They were not publicised but two officials, one from the
domestic Intelligence Bureau and the other from the Central
Industrial Security Force, said authorities had increased checks
on airport staffers to ensure nobody with forged passes gained
access.
Security had also been increased in Delhi's suburban rail
system, where commuters go through metal detectors, are patted
down and have their bags checked in x-ray machines.
Staff of the Central Industrial Security Force now work
10-hour shifts in the metro system, so there were more guards at
any point.
Azhar was arrested in Indian Kashmir in 1994 while
travelling on a forged Portuguese passport. India freed him and
two other jailed Pakistani militants in 1999 in return for 155
passengers held hostage in an Indian Airlines aircraft that was
hijacked to southern Afghanistan.
One of the other freed militants was British-born Omar
Sheikh, a close associate of Azhar who was later convicted in
the 2002 abduction and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter
Daniel Pearl.
After his release, Azhar set up the Jaish to fight Indian
forces in Kashmir, the Himalayan region claimed by both
countries and the trigger for two of their three wars. India has
long accused Pakistan's powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services
Intelligence (ISI), of close links with hardline groups like
Jaish.
"Jaish has an obsession with India that transcends Kashmir.
They had so many plans. Any reactivation of Masood Azhar is
cause for deep concern," said A.K. Doval, a former head of
India's Intelligence Bureau and one of the foremost experts on
militant groups in South Asia.
Other officials in India said the rally in Muzaffarabad and
Azhar's address wouldn't have been possible without state
clearance, a charge Pakistan strongly denies.
"He addressed a rally, but steps will be taken to ensure he
doesn't do it again," said Tasnim Aslam, spokeswoman for
Pakistan's foreign ministry.
"It is not possible we would allow his group to cause
terrorism elsewhere when it is banned for causing terrorism in
Pakistan."
She said independent investigations had often shown that
attacks in India were blamed on Pakistan but sometimes caused by
domestic politics or rogue members of the Indian security
services.
"There's a tendency in India to hyperventilate without
finding out all the facts," she said.
Rana Banerji, a former special secretary at India's main spy
agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, and a leading expert on
Pakistan, said Azhar could not have re-surfaced without approval
from Pakistan's intelligence agencies.
"He has been allowed to exist in closely monitored
conditions all these years on the premise he would keep his
activities low key," said Banerji.
"But now that he has been allowed to emerge publicly
suggests there is an attempt to allow them a platform for their
malevolent energies," he said.
(Additional reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in SRINAGAR and Abu
Arqam Narqash in MUZAFFARABAD; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)