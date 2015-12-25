ISLAMABAD Dec 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise stop in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Friday to meet his counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, the first visit to Pakistan by an Indian premier in more than a decade.

Sharif received Modi at the airport and greeted him with a hug, local television showed.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan resumed high-level contacts with a brief conversation at climate change talks in Paris late last month, part of efforts to restart a peace dialogue plagued by militant attacks and distrust. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik, Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)