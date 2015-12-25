NEW DELHI Dec 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi will meet his Pakistani counterpart in Lahore on Friday,
Modi said on twitter, in what will be the premier's first visit
to the rival nation since taking office 19 months ago.
Modi is currently in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
"Looking forward to meeting PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today
afternoon, where I will drop by on my way back to Delhi," Modi
tweeted.
Modi and Sharif resumed high-level contacts with a brief
conversation at climate change talks in Paris late last month,
part of efforts to restart a peace dialogue plagued by militant
attacks and distrust.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Nick Macfie)