NEW DELHI Dec 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Pakistani counterpart in Lahore on Friday, Modi said on twitter, in what will be the premier's first visit to the rival nation since taking office 19 months ago.

Modi is currently in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

"Looking forward to meeting PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today afternoon, where I will drop by on my way back to Delhi," Modi tweeted.

Modi and Sharif resumed high-level contacts with a brief conversation at climate change talks in Paris late last month, part of efforts to restart a peace dialogue plagued by militant attacks and distrust. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Nick Macfie)