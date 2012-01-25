NEW DELHI Jan 25 India is examining a
proposal to export petroleum products and gasoline to
neighbouring Pakistan, its oil minister, S. Jaipal Reddy, said
on Wednesday.
Reddy said details of the proposal would be finalised in a
few weeks.
Pakistan currently bans imports of Indian petrol. It allowed
diesel imports from India in 2009, but no Indian supplies were
sent in the face of preferential prices offered by Pakistan's
allies such as Kuwait.
If imports are allowed by Pakistan then it could bring a new
market for Indian refiners such as Reliance Industries
and Essar Oil.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)