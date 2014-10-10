ISLAMABAD Pakistan said on Friday that war with India was not an option, but that it would respond with "full force" to any attempt to challenge its sovereignty.

Fighting between India and Pakistan paused on Friday after days of heavy shelling and gun battles across their disputed Himalayan border in Kashmir, the worst skirmishes between the nuclear-armed rivals in more than a decade.

Pakistan's National Security Committee "stressed the fact that both countries are aware of each other’s capabilities. War is not an option," Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's office said in a statement after chairing a committee meeting.

"It is shared responsibility of the leadership of both countries to immediately defuse the situation," it said. "The committee expressed the resolve that any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty will be responded with full force. The Armed Forces assured the National Security Committee that they are fully prepared to deal with any adversity at our borders."

(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Nick Macfie)