By Ashok Pahalwan
JAMMU, India May 3 A Pakistani prisoner was
badly beaten in an Indian jail on Friday in apparent retaliation
for a fatal attack on an Indian spy prisoner in Pakistan whose
death has led to widespread anger and strained already fraught
ties between the neighbours.
Sanaullah Haq was being treated for severe head injuries in
the intensive care ward of a local hospital in the northern
Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which borders Pakistan and
has seen serious territorial disputes between the two nations.
"He was rushed to Jammu Medical College Hospital in critical
condition as he had suffered severe head injury in the attack.
We are making arrangements for critical care ambulance to shift
him to Chandigarh or New Delhi for treatment," said Rajni
Sehgal, superintendent of the Kotbawal jail where the attack
happened.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said the incident was
"condemnable" and called on India to punish the attacker.
India's foreign ministry said it regretted the attack and
promised to give consular access to Haq once his condition
stabilized.
Sehgal said Haq had spent 17 years in Jammu prisons on
murder charges for militancy related crimes. Sehgal said Haq was
hit with a farming tool in the prison garden by a fellow
prisoner in an argument over the death of the Indian prisoner
who died in Pakistan, Sarabjit Singh. His attacker was a
court-martialed member of the Indian army.
Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought three wars
since the partition of British-ruled India in 1947, although
they began a peace process in 2004. They remain deeply
suspicious of each other.
PUNJAB PROTESTS
The assault came a day after the death of Singh, convicted
of spying and bomb blasts in Pakistan. He was hospitalized last
week after two inmates attacked him in jail in the eastern
Pakistani city of Lahore. India's government and his family
maintain he was an innocent farmer.
The India government accused Pakistan of not doing enough to
protect Singh.
Protesters burned effigies depicting Pakistani President
Asif Ali Zardari and demanded a halt to bus and train services
to Pakistan on Thursday. On Friday, hundreds took to the streets
in three Indian cities. Singh's home state of Punjab declared a
three-day state of mourning.
Hundreds of people gathered in Singh's home town near the
Pakistan border, where his funeral is due to be held later on
Friday. Some shouted "Death to Pakistan."
Several Indian states beefed up security in their jails in
an aim to protect Pakistani prisoners. Many states already keep
Pakistani prisoners segregated from their Indian counterparts.
Last year, some 270 Indian prisoners, mostly fishermen, were
in Pakistani jails.
The latest flare-up follows an outbreak of violence in
Kashmir in January, where two Pakistani and two Indian soldiers
were killed. It was the worst clash there since India and
Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire nearly a decade ago, leading to
angry reactions from both sides.
Despite the recent strains, India and Pakistan's relations
have improved after nose-diving in 2008 when gunmen killed 166
people in Mumbai in a three-day rampage that India blamed on a
Pakistani militant group. Last year, India hanged Pakistani
citizen Ajmal Kasab, who was convicted of taking part in that
attack.
