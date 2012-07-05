NEW DELHI, July 5 Rivals India and Pakistan
agreed on Thursday to press on with talks aimed at normalising
relations, seeking to repair ties shattered by a militant
rampage in Mumbai four years ago that New Delhi says were
orchestrated from Pakistan.
Indian foreign secretary Ranjan Mathai and Pakistani
counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani however said differences remain
over the attack investigation after two days of talks in New
Delhi. The talks were held within days of the capture of a man
accused by Indian police as a key plotter of an assault that
killed 166 people.
India had suspended most ties with Pakistan after the
attacks, but has moved to restore trade and other links in the
past year while pressing Pakistan to track down members of the
suspected organiser, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group
based in Pakistan.
Mathai described the talks as "purposeful and
forward-looking" while adding that Pakistan could do more on the
investigation of the attacks.
"Bringing to justice those guilty of the 2008 Mumbai
attacks, will be the biggest confidence-building measure,"
Mathai told a media conference at the end of the talks on
Thursday.
Jilani repeated an offer to jointly investigate the attacks,
but also rejected repeated accusations by Indian officials that
Pakistan's security agencies were involved.
India has specifically called for Pakistan to handover LeT
founder Hazif Saeed, whom it considers the attack mastermind,
and who the United States has announced a $10 million reward for
information leading to his arrest.
Pakistan has so far rejected the call.
(Reporting By Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Editing by Ed Lane)