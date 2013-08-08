ISLAMABAD Aug 8 Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif said on Thursday it was imperative for both India and his
nation to restore a ceasefire on the disputed Kashmir border
following this week's flare-up in tension between the
nuclear-armed neighbours.
Sharif said he looked forward to meeting his Indian
counterpart, Manmohan Singh, on the sidelines of the United
Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a statement
issued after Sharif met Pakistani foreign ministry officials.
"During the meeting, we will discuss steps to further build
trust and consolidate this relationship," Nawaz was quoted as
saying in the ministry statement.
