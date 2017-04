An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI - India's Defence Minister A.K. Antony said about 20 militants along with others in Pakistani military uniforms carried out Tuesday's attack on an Indian army post in Kashmir.

Five Indian soldiers were killed in the attack in Poonch, one of the worst since the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in 2003.

"The ambush was carried out by approximately 20 heavily armed terrorists along with others dressed in Pakistani Army uniforms," Antony told parliament.

Pakistan has denied involvement.

