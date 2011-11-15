NEW DELHI Nov 15 Pakistan will notify India by February of a "negative list" of items that it cannot trade with its neighbour, India's trade secretary Rahul Khullar said on Tuesday, in a concrete step to normalise commerce between the rival nations.

Earlier this month, Pakistan promised to give India a most favoured nation trade status. Replacing the current limited "positive list" of items that can be traded with a short list of products that cannot, is a step towards regular trade ties. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)