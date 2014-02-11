NEW DELHI Feb 11 India's trade minister has put
off a visit to Pakistan to expand commercial ties as the two
countries make slow progress on resolving key issues that have
kept trade between the neighbours far below potential.
Trade Minister Anand Sharma was due to travel to Pakistan
this week to build on talks last month when the two sides agreed
to increase the movement of trucks and containers at their main
border crossing.
Sharma had deferred the trip, trade secretary Rajeev Kher
told reporters. He didn't give a reason, but officials have in
the past said that India wanted Pakistan to formally announce
grant of Most Favoured Nation status that it had agreed to years
ago.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Mnoj Kumar; Writing by
Sanjeev Miglani)