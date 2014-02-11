Trade Minister Anand Sharma speaks during an interview with Reuters on the Indonesian island of Bali December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

NEW DELHI Trade minister Anand Sharma has put off a visit to Pakistan to expand commercial ties as the two countries make slow progress on resolving key issues that have kept trade between the neighbours far below potential.

Sharma was due to travel to Pakistan this week to build on talks last month when the two sides agreed to increase the movement of trucks and containers at their main border crossing.

Sharma had deferred the trip, trade secretary Rajeev Kher told reporters. He didn't give a reason, but officials have in the past said that India wanted Pakistan to formally announce grant of Most Favoured Nation status that it had agreed to years ago.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani)