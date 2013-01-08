ISLAMABAD Jan 8 The Pakistan army has denied
that it launched an unprovoked attack that killed two Indian
soldiers in Kashmir on Tuesday.
The Indian army said the Pakistanis had violated the
ceasefire along the heavily militarized Line of Control dividing
the disputed territory of Kashmir.
But a Pakistani army spokesman said in a text message
"Pakistan military officials deny Indian allegation of
unprovoked firing."
The allegation follows another disputed incident on Sunday,
when Pakistan said Indian army troops attacked their base and
killed a soldier. India said they had not launched an attack and
that Pakistani troops bombarded their positions for more than
five hours.