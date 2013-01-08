BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India
* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.
JAMMU, India Jan 8 Two Indian soldiers killed on the Indian side of the Line of Control dividing Kashmir on Tuesday were fired upon by Pakistani troops, an Indian military spokesman said.
The incident was "a significant escalation ... of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts supported by the Pakistan Army," said Rajesh K. Kalia, spokesman for the Indian army's Northern Command.
An Indian foreign ministry spokesman referred queries to the military.
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.