ISLAMABAD The Pakistan army has denied that it launched an unprovoked attack that killed two Indian soldiers in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Indian army said the Pakistanis had violated the ceasefire along the heavily militarized Line of Control dividing the disputed territory of Kashmir.

But a Pakistani army spokesman said in a text message "Pakistan military officials deny Indian allegation of unprovoked firing."

The allegation follows another disputed incident on Sunday, when Pakistan said Indian army troops attacked their base and killed a soldier. India said they had not launched an attack and that Pakistani troops bombarded their positions for more than five hours.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld)