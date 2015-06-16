WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said he expressed his concerns to Pakistan's prime
minister on Tuesday about the recent increase in public tensions
between his country and nuclear- armed rival India.
"It's of enormous concern to all of us for all the obvious
reasons," Kerry told reporters. "These are two very, very
important countries, playing a critical role with respect to
regional interests."
Kerry said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was "extremely
forthcoming" and said he had just spoken with his Indian
counterpart.
India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since
independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they
both claim in full but rule in part.
The Indian army, which killed 59 militants near the line
separating Indian- and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir last year,
says it has seen a rise in infiltration attempts in recent
weeks. On June 6, it killed three militants along the disputed
border, foiling the third infiltration attempt in two weeks.
"It's very, very important that there be no
misinterpretation or miscalculation with respect to any of the
back-and-forth and the empowerment some entities might feel as a
result of that," Kerry said as he prepared to return to
Washington after a bicycle accident sidelined him for two weeks.
