By Annie Banerji
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 14 India and Pakistan sealed an
agreement to ease tough visa restrictions for travellers on
Friday as the nuclear-armed neighbours move slowly to rebuild
relations that soured in 2008 when Pakistani militants attacked
India's financial capital.
The accord was signed by India's home minister and his
Pakistani counterpart, weeks before the two cricket-loving
nations play their first series in India since the attacks that
killed 166 people.
"This is not only historic but this is a step forward for
the two countries in the progress of peace," said Pakistan's
Interior Minister Rehman Malik during a three-day visit to New
Delhi.
Under the previous arrangement, Pakistani business
travellers were restricted to certain cities, prohibiting their
travel from Delhi to the nearby thriving business hub of Gurgaon
without permission.
Businessmen had to report to Indian police stations in the
evenings "like a criminal", Pakistani trade official Zafar
Mahmood complained in April during a Pakistani trade fair in New
Delhi. Indians visiting Pakistan face similar restrictions.
The change will permit visitors to travel to five places now
instead of three and some businessmen will get multiple-entry
visas, exempting them from reporting to the police.
Despite thousands of years of shared heritage, India and
Pakistan have tense relations - a legacy of three wars since
their independence from Britain in 1947.
The two governments agreed to relax visa rules in principle
in September, when former Indian foreign minister SM Krishna
visited Islamabad.
India is likely to issue up to 3,000 multi-city visas to
Pakistani cricket fans and an additional 300 to VIPs for the
cricket series that starts on Christmas day, allowing Pakistanis
to cheer on their national team on Indian turf.
"This is a baby step towards reducing the tensions between
India and Pakistan," said Ashok Mehta, a former major general of
the Indian army. "But it's still significant, especially because
nothing is happening on big-ticket items like border management
and terrorism - the real ice-breakers."
Malik promised India that Pakistan would convict those
responsible for the 2008 attacks.
"I assure the Indian authorities that we will not leave any
stone unturned and the day is not far when you will see the
conviction and you will see the justice done," he said.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Tom Pfeiffer)