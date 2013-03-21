NEW DELHI, March 21 India's PEC Ltd has bought 16,300 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $852 per tonne for mid-April delivery, two trade sources said on Thursday, higher than the last known price paid by another state-run trading company.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin. The price included cost, insurance and freight.

PEC, which bought RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, issued the import tender last week.

On March 15, state-run MMTC Ltd bought 21,500 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $828 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)