NEW DELHI Dec 14 India's PEC Ltd has bought
11,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD)
palmolein at $812.12 per tonne for delivery in the current
month, two trade sources said on Friday, almost same as the last
known price paid by the company.
The cargoes will be delivered at the southern ports of
Chennai and Tuticorin and the price included cost, insurance and
freight, the sources added.
The company, which bought the latest quantity on behalf of
the southern state of Tamil Nadu, issued an import tender this
week seeking 11,000 tonnes of the refined vegetable oil.
PEC is one of three state-run trading companies that
regularly buys cooking oils for state governments' welfare
schemes.
Earlier this week, PEC bought 6,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein
at $812 per tonne for the current month delivery.
