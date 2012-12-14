NEW DELHI Dec 14 India's PEC Ltd has bought 11,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $812.12 per tonne for delivery in the current month, two trade sources said on Friday, almost same as the last known price paid by the company.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin and the price included cost, insurance and freight, the sources added.

The company, which bought the latest quantity on behalf of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, issued an import tender this week seeking 11,000 tonnes of the refined vegetable oil.

PEC is one of three state-run trading companies that regularly buys cooking oils for state governments' welfare schemes.

Earlier this week, PEC bought 6,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $812 per tonne for the current month delivery. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)