* Indian 2012/13 Palm oil imports seen up
* Total Indian edible oil imports also rising again
* Soyoil, sunoil imports to dip slightly
HAMBURG, Nov 13 India will raise palm oil
purchases in coming months as its edible oil imports continue to
rise but its soyoil and sunflower oil purchases will fall
slightly, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on
Tuesday.
India will import 7.88 million tonnes of palm oil between
Oct. 2012 to Sept. 2013, up from 7.47 million tonnes in 2011/12,
Oil World estimates.
Soyoil imports in 2012/13 will drop slightly to 1.20 million
tonnes from 1.25 million tonnes in 2011/12 and sunflower oil
imports will fall to 1.00 million tonnes from 1.15 million
tonnes, it forecast.
"India has become increasingly dependent on vegetable oil
imports in the past 15-20 years," it said. "This was the result
of the rapidly rising domestic requirements and insufficient
domestic production."
India's total 2012/13 edible oil imports including other
types will rise to 10.37 million tonnes from 10.16 million
tonnes in 2011/12 and only 8.62 million tonnes in 2010/11, it
said.
Oilseed yields in India remain unusually low in comparison
with other countries, it said. In contrast to improvements in
Indian grain crops, India's government and oilseed industry
associations have been unsuccessful in efforts to promote better
productivity in Indian oilseed farming, it said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)