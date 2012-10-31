MUMBAI Oct 31 India's state-run trading company PEC has floated a tender to import 15,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein of Indonesian or Malaysian origin to be delivered at southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin.

The company wants 10,000 tonnes of palmolein to be delivered immediately, and the rest 5,000 tonnes to be delivered between Nov. 20 to Nov. 30.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 1. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)