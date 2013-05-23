NEW DELHI May 23 India's MMTC Ltd Ltd has imported 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $851.5 per tonne, including cost, insurance and freight for immediate shipment, two trade sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes will be delivered at the east coast by June 5.

Government-backed traders State Trading Corp., MMTC and PEC regularly import vegetable oils through global tenders on behalf of the state governments for cheaper sale to the poor.

MMTC, which imported RBD palmolein on behalf of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, floated the tender last week.

On May 10, PEC imported 16,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $843 per tonne. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)