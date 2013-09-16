MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's PEC Ltd issued a tender to import 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment by Sept. 20.

The RBD palmolein oil should be sourced from Indonesia or Malaysia, the company said in a statement late on Friday. Out of the total, 12,000 tonnes should be delivered at the Chennai port and the rest at the Tuticorin port.

The last date to submit the bids is Sept. 20. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)