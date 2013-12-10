NEW DELHI Dec 10 India's state-run MMTC Ltd will buy 6,500 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for immedidate shipment, a company statement announcing a tender said on Tuesday.

The RBD palmolein oil will have to be sourced from Indonesia or Malaysia for shipment into India's east coast, it said.

The last date to submit bids is Dec. 17.

MMTC regularly buys cooking oils on behalf of the southern Andhra Pradesh state for public distribution.

On Monday, the company bought 12,500 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $874.5 per tonne via a similar import tender. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)