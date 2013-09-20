MUMBAI, Sept 20 India will consider an increase in the import duty on refined palm oil in 10 days, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said on Friday, a move that could help its local industry struggling with cheap supplies from Indonesia and Malaysia.

An increase in the import duty may dampen the flow of refined palm oil and increase purchases of crude palm oil by the country.

"We are evaluating the demand and in the next 10 days we will decide," Thomas said.

India currently has a 7.5 percent import tax on refined palm oil and the industry has asked for raising it to at least 10 percent. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krishna Das)