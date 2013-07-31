* Refined palm oil imports to hit record high for 2nd
straight year
* Imports may hit 250,000-300,000 T/month in July-Oct
-traders
* Total 2012/13 palm oil imports could rise 13 pct -trade
analyst
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, July 31 India's refined palm oil
imports could surge almost 69 percent to a record high in the
year ending October, a key industry official said, as
consumption picks up pace ahead of the festival season starting
next month.
Higher purchases will heighten calls to raise import duties
to protect local oilseed growers and refiners, many of whom are
operating at about a third of capacity as they battle cheap
supplies from top exporters Indonesia and Malaysia.
"If the trend that favours the imports of refined palm oil
continues, then domestic refiners would turn into packers of
imported refined oil, instead of being processors of the crude
palm oil," said B. V. Mehta, executive director of the
Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors' Association.
Imports of refined palm oil by the world's top buyer of
vegetable oils could be as high as 2.7 million tonnes in the
year to Oct. 31, up 1.1 million from a year ago, Mehta said.
India's imports of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD)
palmolein hit a record 373,837 tonnes in May, prompting industry
experts to see a continuing trend. A dip in June to 296,230
tonnes was mostly due to weakness in the rupee, which
made imports more expensive.
The SEA will publish July import figures in mid-August.
India's refiners have lobbied for government intervention to
make imports of refined palm oil more expensive, but Delhi's
worries about inflation, now running at around 5 percent, have
stalled any action.
The country now levies a 2.5 percent duty on crude palm oil
imports and 7.5 percent on refined palm oil imports.
NARROW SPREAD TO SUPPORT IMPORTS
Refined palm oil imports could come in at 250,000-300,000
tonnes per month in the four months to Oct. 31, supported by the
spread between crude and the refined variant that has dropped to
around $5 per tonne, traders said.
On some days, there is no difference in price, traders
added. A year ago, the differential was $30 to $40 per tonne.
Refined palm oil's premium to crude has been shrinking since
last year because high output has prompted the world's top two
producers of the edible oil to adopt export measures to promote
sales of the refined product.
Demand for refined palm oil will also get a boost as India
gears up for its festival and wedding season, which starts next
month and sees out the year, with an accompanying rise in
consumption.
India imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil demand of
17 million to 18 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at about
80 percent of the imports.
India's total 2012/13 palm oil imports could be 8.7 million
tonnes, up 13 percent from a year earlier, said Govindbhai
Patel, a managing partner at GG Patel & Nikhil Research Co.
Projected total palm oil imports include 6.2 million tonnes
of the crude variant, said Patel, a crop statistician who has
been in the edible oil trade for three decades.
(Additional reporting by Yayat Supriatna in JAKARTA and
Anuradha Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Himani Sarkar)