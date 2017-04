NEW DELHI Nov 19 India's PEC Ltd has bought 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $867 per tonne for shipment by Dec. 5, two trade sources said on Tuesday, higher than the last known price paid by the state-run company.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin. The price included cost, insurance and freight, they said.

The company sought the quantity in a global tender last week.

In August, PEC bought 16,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $823 per tonne.

PEC periodically buys the vegetable oil for the southern state of Tamil Nadu for public distribution. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)