NEW DELHI, April 15 India's palm oil imports rose to 545,875 tonnes in March from 403,685 tonnes in the previous month, its first rise in three months, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Tuesday.

Imports by the world's top palm oil buyer rose as buyers built stocks after overseas purchases of the tropical oil in February slumped to its lowest level in nearly three years.

March arrivals were in line with traders' forecast of between 500,000-600,000 tonnes, which included estimated refined palm oil imports of 100,000-125,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Shyamantha Asokan and Sunil Nair)