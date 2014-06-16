NEW DELHI, June 16 India's palm oil imports rose to 654,255 tonnes in May from 536,175 tonnes in April, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Monday.

Traders expected last month's imports to be around 650,000-700,000 tonnes, including refined palm oil purchases of 85,000-100,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)